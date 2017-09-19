Two LeJ men killed in Multan encounter

MULTAN: Two terrorists belonging to defunct Lashkar-e-Jhangvi were killed in an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department officials at Chak 83/M, Jalalpur Pirwala, on Monday, police said. The CTD received information that six terrorists, including Ijaz Asghar, were present in the area. Following the information, a CTD team reached the spot and asked the terrorists to surrender but they opened fire on them. The CTD officials also retaliated. As a result, two terrorists, including Ijaz Asghar, were killed on the spot while four others managed to escape. The CTD personnel recovered three hand grenades, a rifle and a pistol from the scene.

