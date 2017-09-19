Maryam leaves for London to visit ailing mother

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif left for London on a private airline from Allama Iqbal International Airport. According to media reports, Maryam would congratulate her ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz for victory in by-elections of NA-120. It is pertinent to mention that Maryam could not leave for London to meet her ailing mother due to election campaign. However, after attaining success in NA-120 she left for London Monday. Kulsoom was diagnosed with throat cancer and is under treatment in a hospital of London and her second operation was also successful.
