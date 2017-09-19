Nawaz advised not to become Prince Saleem: Zardari

PESHAWAR: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that he had advised Nawaz Sharif not to become Prince Saleem but he had become an emperor.

Commenting on the success of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Kulsoom Nawaz in Lahore by-election NA-120, the former president said that Nawaz Sharif had been doing politics from there for the last 30 years.

He didn't agree with the notion that Nawaz Sharif was honouring the Charter of Democracy. Zardari observed that the PML-N rulers had become kings and princes instead of ruling the country in a democratic way.

"I had stated that I would do politics after four years. I have now started politics and would win the election with the support of party workers," he remarked. He dispelled the impression that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was enjoying the support of the establishment.

He said their 'jiyalas' were the source of PPP’s strength and the party didn't need backing from invisible forces. He was talking to reporters at the reception hosted in his honour by the family of MNA Gulzar Khan from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who passed away recently.

Asad Gulzar, son of Gulzar Khan along with other members of the family and supporters, announced joining the PPP on the occasion. Zardari said the PPP was known for its principled stance for promotion of democracy. He said his party had never compromised on principles for which it rendered sacrifices. "We would never make any compromise on our principles in future," he added.

Zardari said the people were joining the PPP in a large number due to its growing popularity. "I see no possibility of any hidden force supporting the PPP. The party is regaining strength only because the people have come to know that only PPP is the real political force in the country," he argued.

He said the spirit of the 'jiyalas' was worth seeing. He added that the people had attached great expectations to the young leadership of the party. "I am sure the party would form the government at the Centre and in the provinces, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after winning the next general elections," he asserted. He said he would strengthen the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the help of young leadership.

The PPP leader alleged there was rampant corruption in Punjab and at the federal level, but not a single person was sent behind the bars. Earlier, the PPP activists of Peshawar district and city who visited the residence of the provincial president Humayun Khan to meet their party chief, staged a protest when they were not allowed to meet Zardari. The activists chanted slogans against the party, saying they had come to convey their reservations to the PPP chief but he had no time for them. A provincial leader said that party workers had come to see Zardari, but he had to go to another meeting and it infuriated the activists. However, he said it was a small protest.