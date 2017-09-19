Tue September 19, 2017
Islamabad

APP
September 19, 2017

Hot and dry weather

ISLAMABAD: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most part of the country during next 24 hours. Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP here on Monday. In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. --

