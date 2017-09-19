Hussainia conference postponed

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The inaugural session of 40th Annual International Hussainia Conference, which was scheduled today (September 19) has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, says a press release.Now the only session of the conference will be held tomorrow (September 20) at Kashmir House, here at 2:30 p.m.
Comments