Tue September 19, 2017
Islamabad

September 19, 2017

Hussainia conference postponed

Islamabad: The inaugural session of 40th Annual International Hussainia Conference, which was scheduled today (September 19) has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, says a press release.Now the only session of the conference will be held tomorrow (September 20) at Kashmir House, here at 2:30 p.m.

 

