AIOU launches three new PhD programmes

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to launch three PhD-level programmes with the new academic year, autumn 2017.

These programmes are in the discipline of Public Food Nutrition, History and Elementary Teachers Education. The aspirating students have been allowed to take admission in these programmes, by September 28 without late fee.

According to Director Admissions, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui has approved the admission plan that also includes some fresh degree-level programmes from BEd to Master-level. It aimed at expanding scope of studies keeping in view the latest educational trends and market’s requirements.

Recently, the University has offered fresh PhD programme in Management Sciences, besides post-graduate diploma of one year- duration in criminology and Population and Development. Two Master-level programmes in Environment Science and Botany were also introduced. There also BS-level programmes in Statistics, Mathematics and Physics.

Five professional and functional certificate courses in various disciplines including Librarianship, Agriculture, French Online and short-term educational programmes were also introduced.

The University has also introduced a fresh B.Ed programme from the coming semester, in accordance with the road-map given by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The study-duration of the B.Ed is now one and half year, and the aspiring students will need to have at least sixteen years of education for their eligibility to take admission in this program.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui has directed the Admission Department to provide maximum facilities to the applicants in taking the admission in their desired discipline as well as ensuring availability of admission forms at their nearest places.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, the students have also been provided the facility of online admission. Heads of 44 regional offices have been advised to make special arrangements for the guidance of the students during the admission period.