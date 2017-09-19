NUST College of E&ME convocation held

Islamabad :NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering held its 23rd convocation on here on Monday. Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M), Adjutant General, General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. A large number of faculty members, students, parents and other dignitaries attended the event.

Addressing at the august occasion, the chief guest congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the College of EME for providing quality education in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Computer, Mechatronics Engineering and Engineering Management. He also lauded the college for its focus on research and development both at undergraduate and postgraduate level and for the accreditation of its engineering programmes by Washington Accord.

Extending his heartiest felicitations to the graduates, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, said it was a momentous day in their lives that they would always be nostalgic about. He hoped that they would apply the knowledge and skills gained at their alma mater to bring a difference in the lives of the needy and deprived segments of the society.

Earlier, Commandant of College of EME, Engineer Tariq Javed welcomed the audience and apprised them of various achievements of the College’s faculty and students at national and international level. The main feature of the occasion was the award of as many as 318 degrees to the undergraduate students and 112 to the postgraduate students in their respective disciplines.