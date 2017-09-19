Students participate in ‘Grow a plant, own a tree’

Islamabad :The students participated in ‘Grow a plant, own a tree’ drive to mark International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

Plants are the seeds of hope for a green tomorrow that we owe to the next generation. We need to cut down our carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing vegetation and forest cover.

Being 62 per cent of the total population in Pakistan, the immense responsibility is on the shoulders of our youth to carry this message forward and take action at their homes, neighbourhood and schools to do the needful to reduce GHG emissions and to increase green cover.

The Executive Director Devcom-Pakistan Munir Ahmed shared these views at the tree plantation drive ‘Grow a plant, own a tree’. The event was organised by the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) in collaboration with the Roots Ivy University College, Capital Development Authority and the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad here afternoon at the Rose and Jasmine Garden. Aisha Nawaz, a student, conducted the ceremony.

The chief guest Munir Ahmed said that the increasing deforestation and GHG emissions have caused irreparable damage to the nature. Despite huge efforts the country could not control the damage that is why the vulnerable communities are becoming more prone to disasters and impact of climate change.

The president IDCLC Haares Munir urged the students to have green clubs in their institutions with a mandate to take several community-based initiatives in an academic year with the support and guidance of the teachers and schools.