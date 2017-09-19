Weather to remain hot

LAHORE :Hot weather continued to prevail in Lahore while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

MET officials said weak seasonal low lies over North Baluchistan while continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. MET office predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most part of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Skardu and Bagrote only while Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, 43°C. In Lahore temperature was maximum 38°C and minimum 22°C and humidity was 30 per cent.

Campaign: Targeting 37.74 million children, a nationwide campaign against polio began on Monday morning. Part of the country’s final push towards polio eradication, the campaign will last until September 22. It was launched in Punjab's Sargodha, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari Khanewal, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur districts. —Correspondent