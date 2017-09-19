MYC to launch Sharia movement

LAHORE :Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), a platform of noted religious and political parties in country striving for religious harmony, announced launching a movement for the enforcement of the Nizam-e-Mustafa and chalking out a line of action in this regard in next two months.

The decision was taken by MYC Supreme Council which met at Mansoora on Monday with the Islamic Tehrik Pakistan (ITP) president Allama Sajid Naqvi in the chair. The meeting observed that Islamic system had been the goal of entire movement for creation of Pakistan but for the last 70 years the country was drifted away from basic Islamic ideas and teachings, the very purpose for which it was established.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who is also Milli Yakjehti Council Secretary General, while briefing reporters after the meeting along with Allama Sajid Naqvi and other MYC central leaders, said the meeting strongly condemned genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and deplored that the OIC was acting as silent spectator on gruesome annihilation of an entire race of Muslims by Myanmar army and Buddhist terrorists. Baloch said the meeting noted that Pakistan was being subjected to numerous political crisis due to which the Kashmir issue had been ignored.

The meeting said elderly leader of Kashmiri freedom fighters, Syed Salahuddin, had also been declared a terrorist by Washington although both of these leaders were giving moral and constitutional support to the oppressed Kashmiris guaranteed by the UN. On the other hand, the Indian occupation army in Kashmir and Indian Premier Modi were the darlings of Washington and Europe, it stated. Allama Sajid Naqvi, in his presidential address, said terrorism all over the world had no roots in any religion, adding that Pakistan was being made a target of terrorism under an international conspiracy.