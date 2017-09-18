Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games formally opened

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, featuring over 6000 athletes from 65 nations from Asia and Oceania, were on Sunday formally launched here at the newly-built dazzling 45,000-seat Olympic Stadium during a gripping ceremony which was also attended by Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain.

Hosts Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced the Games as opened. Also present were the chief of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al Sabah, Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, secretary Khalid Mehmood, secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and chef de mission of Pakistan’s contingent Amjad Khan, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and international press association (AIPS) president Gianni Merlo.

“The ceremony sets the scene for what is to come over the next few days highlighting not only the sports action but the feelings of unity and solidarity among all participants to make the Games a success,” Sheikh Ahmed Al Fahad Al Sabah said in his speech.

“This is the first time that Oceania nations have been honoured to also become part of the extravaganza,” he said.Earlier in his long speech, Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said:

“When the souls, hearts and minds of the tribes are united, their troops when gathered will melt stones and ground in their way, when Turkmen gather around one table to share a meal, the destiny of Turkmen will rise high.”

A huge crowd attended the ceremony which began at 8pm local time. Some superb shows embellished the ceremony.Ju-jitsu fighter Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua, who along with Hafiz Rafiq Siddiq got gold for Pakistan in the men’s duo show on Saturday, acted as the flag-bearer of the Pakistan’s contingent during the march-past.

After a rest day due to the opening ceremony, Pakistan will again be in action in different disciplines on Monday (today).Pakistan will be looking forward to add to its achievements in ju-jitsu on Monday following its superb opening day on which the national ju-jitsu fighters pulled off one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

“We are hoping for some more medals,” Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation’s president Khalil Ahmed told ‘The News’ on Sunday.On Monday national ju-jitsu fighters Zakir Abbas ( -77kg), Rana Waqar Umar (-69kg), Hamid Ali (plus 94kg) and Mohammad Abid (minus 94kg) will try their luck in newaza.

Having won a bronze through Ambreen Masih on Saturday, Pakistan expect more medals in traditional wrestling today from the national grapplers.“We are hoping for some valuable performance from our belt wrestling side,” Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ here on Sunday.

The country will also begin their medal quest in athletics competitions which will begin on Monday.Pakistan are fielding seven male and four female athletes in the three-day action which will close on September 20.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) secretary Mohammad Zafar hoped his athletes would put in their best. “We have worked hard and I hope we will produce good results,” Zafar told this correspondent.“We have a chance of a medal in individual events. In women shot put also, we hope for something inspiring,” he said.

Nokar Hussain, young sprinter Mohammad Shehbaz, Olympian Mehboob Ali, Asad Iqbal, Nishat Ali, Mohsin Ali, triple jumper Mohammad Afzal, Olympians Najma Parveen and Rabia Ashiq, Maria Maratab and Zeenat Parveen are part of the athletics squad.In indoor tennis men’s singles first round, Pakistan’s Ahmed Chaudhry will be pitted against Turkey’s Gavin Takopo, while Heera Ashiq will face India’s Vijay Natarajan.

In taekwondo, Isra Ilyas (minus 46kg) and Mohammad Fahim ( minus 74kg) will be put to a real test as the event carries big names who have been impressive at the world and Olympic level.

On September 20, Pakistan weightlifters will start their journey which will be the toughest event as Olympic and world champions are part of it. Young Furqan Anwar (69kg), Usman Amjad Rathore (94kg) and Jamil Akhtar (105kg) will represent Pakistan in the competitions which will last till September 25.“We have a chance in all the three weights in which we are fielding our weightlifters,” a senior official of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) Rashid Malik told ‘The News’.