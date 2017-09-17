Development Squad win series against Oman

KARACHI: After attaining three consecutive victories against Oman, Pakistan’s Development Squad were held to a 1-1 draw by the hosts in the series’ last match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat on Friday night.

No team could manage to score in the first quarter. Development Squad’s captain Shajeeh Ahmed broke the ice in the third quarter.

The equaliser arrived in the last quarter through Khalid Juma Al Shaibi.

With a total of five goals, Shajeeh finished as the top-scorer of the series.

Development Squad won the five-match series by three matches to nil; two matches ended in a draw.