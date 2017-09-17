Overinflated prices

The rate of inflation is increasing in Pakistan. This has become a cause of serious concern for the people. An exorbitant increase in the prices of edibles has affected a large number of consumers. Since the prices were increased on the first day of Eidul Azha, the majority dismissed it thinking that it is a temporary hike generally observed during Eid holidays. However, even after a week of Eid holidays, the people have seen no decline in the prices of vegetables and fruit. Every report of the statistics department shows an inflationary trend in the market. The prices are rising faster and there is no way to control them. The situation in Lahore has worsened. One kilogram of onions is being sold at Rs120.

It seems natural that the out-of-control price increase creates uncertainty in the market. The government has an elaborate system of price control, but it does not work. The mechanism of price control and control committees have failed to control the increase in prices. The common man now cannot afford to eat. How are we going to get rid of this situation? When will the government take action against the wrongdoers?

Javaid Bashir

Lahore