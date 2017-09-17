TDAP Hyderabad organized seminar on Export of Handicrafts

Hyderabad: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sub-Regional office Hyderabad organized a Seminar on Export Potential of Handicrafts at Hotel Indus Hyderabad for the product development and value addition in it to make Handicrafts more competitive and exportable.

The target audiences for the seminar were almost 150 artisans of Handicrafts, organizations like Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Thardeep Thar Rural Development Program (TRDP), Aik Hunar Aik Nagar (AHAN), Save the Chidren Sanghar, Sindhiology Department of University of Sindh Jamshoro and other Individual Scholars of Handicrafts who have studied from reputable foreign Universities of UK & USA- participated in the seminar.

Furthermore, the artisans displayed / showcased their handicraft products on stalls freely provided by TDAP, Hyderabad at Hotel Indus.

Mr. Abdul Karim Memon Director TDAP, Karcahi put light on the development and value addition in Handicraft products to make these products more competitive in the Import markets of the world. Ms. Bhagwani Rathore who holds Masters from a reputable university of USA and had a project on Handicrafts, shared her experience and knowledge about marketing tact and access to international Import markets for Handicrafts.**