PM leaves for US today to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be leaving for New York today (Saturday) to represent the country in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) annual session.

It would be his maiden appearance in the world body where he will have significant engagements including his meetings with the world leaders on the sidlines of the assembly. The prime minister will highlight Pakistan’s point of view on various international issues and especially present case of Pakistan with regard to Kashmir dispute, extremism and terrorism in the backdrop of obnoxious moves by one of its neighbours for destabilising the region and harm Pakistan.

Pakistan’s permanent representative for the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has prepared hectic engagements schedule for Prime Minister Abbasi during his four-day stay that would surely help in highlighting Pakistan’s position regarding international subjects of its interest.

Highly placed diplomatic sources told The News here Friday that Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who has been very ably steering her country’s objectives on the world forum and giving tough resistance to the adversaries of Pakistan in the world body, will assist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the corridors of the biggest assembly of the world leaders. Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has already left for New York to take part in different committees’ meetings.

The sources said that the OIC contact group on Kashmir under the foreign minister of Turkey will have its meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA. It will have special significance in the background of grave human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Khawaja Asif, Maleeha Lodhi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will also attend it. It has been officially stated here that the prime minister would lead Pakistan delegation to the 72nd session of the UNGA in New York from September 18. The annual session of the General Assembly has special significance as it is attended by a large number of heads of state and government. The theme of this year’s session is ‘Focusing on people; striving for peace & decent life for all on a sustainable planet.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly session, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders and the secretary general of the United Nations. The prime minister will address the Council on Foreign Relations and will interact with the US-Pakistan Business Council. The premier will also have extensive interaction with the international media. On the margins of the session, ministerial level meetings of many regional and sub-regional organisations will be held, including OIC, G-77, ECO, Saarc, Commonwealth, D-8 and others. There will also be a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is a great advocate of multilateralism and the United Nations to promote collective responses to the multifaceted challenges of global peace, security and development.

Prime Minister Abbasi will have brief stopover in London and it is likely that he would have meeting with Nawaz Sharif to inquire about the health of former first lady Begum Kulsum Nawaz who is under treatment there.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors of US and Afghanistan, David Hale and Hazrat Umar Zakhilwal met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi separately at the Prime Minister Office. The meeting of the two envoys with the prime minister a day ahead of his departure for New York is being viewed as significant in the wake of souring of Islamabad-Washington ties. The situation in Afghanistan, fight against extremism and terrorism figured prominently in the discussion with the two envoys.

It has been officially stated that speaking to US ambassador, the prime minister emphasised the importance of engagement to pursue common objectives and other issues of mutual interest. It was agreed that the decades-long relations between Pakistan and the US should be further strengthened through multifaceted engagement. The sources said that Prime Minister Abbasi highlighted the importance of relations between Pakistan and United States but he reminded the envoy that Pakistan is the nation of self-respecting and dignified people and they believe in relations based on mutual respect. He said Pakistan believes in maintaining friendly relations with all nations but not at the cost of compromising its esteem.

The Afghan ambassador in his meeting congratulated the prime minister on his assumption of office. The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for peace and stability in the region and particularly in Afghanistan during his discussion with Umar Zakhilwal. The prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s support for Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

Omar Zakhilwal conveyed the commitment of Afghan government to work for furthering bilateral relations between the two countries that have significant historical, cultural, economic and political linkages.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair also called on Prime Minister Abbasi here at the PMO. The Governor briefed the Prime Minister regarding various ongoing and new development projects of the federal government in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Abbasi directed the Ministry of Power and the heads of the power distribution companies (Discos) to come up with a comprehensive plan for improving system efficiency, reducing line losses and equipping the system to meet increased demand and supply situation in the country.

The prime minister was given briefing about the performance of various Discos across the country at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Friday. Heads of various distribution companies briefed the prime minister regarding overall performance of their respective organisations focusing on load management profile in their areas and the measures being taken to reduce line losses and improve recoveries.

The prime minister directed the heads of the distribution companies to carry out a detailed diagnostic analysis of the technical and administrative issues of the existing system and come up with workable solutions for their redress. The prime minister also directed Discos chiefs to put in place a robust complaint management system in their respective organisations and to be more responsive towards public representatives.