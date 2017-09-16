Member of Balochistan’s banned outfit among seven suspects held

The paramilitary force arrested seven suspects, including a notorious terrorist of a banned outfit, during operations in different parts of the city on Friday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid on the outskirts of the city, and arrested Mohtamim Khan after facing some resistance. The initial interrogation showed Khan had been associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Balochistan since 2012 and was involved in terrorism activities.

He disclosed that in June 2014 he had lobbed a grenade at a vehicle of the irrigation department near Hub Chowk, and had blown up high tension electricity pylons and transformers in September 2014, September 2015 and January 2016 near Attock Cement Factory. In January 2015 he allegedly attacked an under- construction building on Bawani Road in the Hub area. In April 2015 Khan was said to have set alight a Hamdard University van.

He also admitted to blowing up a transformer near the Government High School, Sakraan, in July 2016, and attacking a police mobile in Galaxy Town, Hub, in August 2016, injuring two policemen and damaging the vehicle.

The suspected terrorist also admitted detonating gas pipelines and pylons with improvised explosive devices in May and June, 2017. During the raid, the paramilitary soldiers seized weapons, ammunition, explosive material and IEDs. The suspect was later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

The spokesman said soldiers conducted a raid in the Nazimabad area and picked up Jaffar Hussain alias Nai. The suspect allegedly belongs to the banned Sipah-e-Mohammad and has been involved in taking extortion money and illegal purchase and sale of weapons and their hoarding.

In swoops carried out in Lyari, Tabish alias Chand, who belongs to Lyari gang war and is said to be involved in extortion, aerial firing and other crimes, was caught. A miscreant, Niazuddin alias Jani, who belongs to a political party, was arrested in Zaman Town by Rangers’ personnel.

The man is suspected to be involved in torching vehicles during strikes and forcible closure of shops. Mohammad Haroon, Abdul Razzaq and Rehmat Khan were apprehended in Sharafi Goth and Zaman Town over charges of involvement in target killings, kidnappings for ransom, cellphone snatchings and other robberies. Weapons and looted items were seized from the possession of the three, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.