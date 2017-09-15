Irfan Riaz joins PC Rawalpindi as GM

Rawalpindi: Irfan Riaz Mir has joined Pearl Continental Rawalpindi as its general manager, says a press release.

Hashoo Hotels takes immense pleasure in announcing his appointment. Irfan Mir is a seasoned professional with an extensive experience of more than 30 years in the hospitality industry. Prior moving to Rawalpindi, he was the general manager of Pearl Continental, Muzaffarabad.

Mr. Irfan is an achievement focused hotelier who seeks efficiency and value from the whole operation with proven ability to deliver results. He is a pragmatic decision maker with an ability to recognise opportunities and advances ways of working and utilising internal functions. By implementing fresh and successful ideas, flexibility in situations, formulating effective profit generation strategies and having a cost-saving approach, Mr. Irfan has proved his strong commitment to excellence.