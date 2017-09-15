‘Pakistan to become major player in region’

LAHORE :Policy Planning and Public Diplomacy DG at Foreign Ministry Mudassir Tipu met with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Abdul Basit and executive board members of LCCI.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan’s business and trade relations as an emerging market at international level. Mudassir Tipu stated that Pakistan is poised to become a major player in regional economy and the business community is playing most dynamic role in economic wellbeing of the country. He highlighted that there are great investment opportunities in all sectors in Pakistan.

LCCI president Abdul Basit acknowledged that the global escalation of trade with new partners is playing an influential role in economic and political integration. Indicators of Pakistan's economy are stable and moving towards positive growth which is being acknowledged by renowned international rating institutions.

Mudassir Tipu, who will be appointed as Consul General Chengdu next week, reassured to extend beset cooperation to promote bilateral trade with China. He said both nations had evolved a viable framework and legal architecture to develop their economic cooperation.