ITU introduces new computer science course

LAHORE:Department of Computer Science of Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab has introduced a unique innovative recipe titled ‘Computer Science Soup’ through an amazing experiment in Computer Science pedagogy.
According to a press release, ITU is offering a new four credit hours course "Computer Science Soup" for first semester undergrads. This one course will be taught by all Computer Science (CS) faculty members. Each faculty member will deliver 2-3 introductory and provoking lectures in their fields of interest. The course has 6 main themes: (i) ICTD (ii)OS, Networks and IoTs (iii) Software Design (iv) Theoretical Computer Science (v) Machine Learning & Computer vision and (vi) Data Science. The main evaluations will require students to reflect and synthesize from the experience of all lectures.
