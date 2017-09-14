DSP compulsorily retired, another suspended for corruption

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Khan Mahsud compulsorily retired a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and suspended another on charges of corruption and misuse of powers.

The IGP had received public complaints about corruption and misuse of power against DSP Shabqadar Muhammad Fayyaz Khan.

The provincial police chief had suspended him and constituted a committee consisting of three police officers for holding departmental inquiry against him. The committee in its report submitted to the IGP found the DSP guilty.

Salahuddin Mahsud ordered compulsorily retirement of the DSP in light of the report and information collected from the public. Similarly, the IGP had received public complaints about corruption and misuse of power against DSP Amjad Ali posted in Lower Dir.

The IGP had ordered senior police officers to look into the complaints against the DSP in question.

In light of the report of the officers, the IGP suspended DSP Amjad Ali and ordered departmental inquiry against him.

Meanwhile, the IGP while talking to a delegation of the Crime and Terrorism Journalists Forum said the police force was alert all over the province to counter any kind of threat.

He added the measures taken by the police had improved law and order.

The delegation led by president Imran Bukhari, general secretary Qaiser Khan and other members of the forum met the IGP at his office on Wednesday.