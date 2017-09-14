Thu September 14, 2017
September 14, 2017

Punjab University signs MoU with China's Nanjing University

LAHORE: Punjab University and Nanjing University, one of China’s leading universities, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for initiating joint scientific research projects on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and enhancing cooperation in other fields.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the MoU signing ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor’s office. Nanjing University Vice-President Prof Dr Zhu Qingbao and Director History Department Prof Dr Yu Wenjie were also present. Dr Zhu Qinbao stressed the need to enhance cooperation in various academic fields between the two universities and invited a PU delegation to visit Nanjing University.

