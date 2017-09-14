Thu September 14, 2017
September 14, 2017

All work and no play

Extracurricular activities include debates, publication of students’ magazines and other cultural activities. All of these activities play an important role in the development of a student’s mind. They also help students get a well deserving break from the hectic life and learn something new. These activities also help teachers to realise the special talents that a student possesses. For example, one student can be good at sport, while the other can write exceptionally well.

Extracurricular activities are important. Therefore education institutions must encourage such events and activities.

Saherah Mohammed Jan (Turbat)

