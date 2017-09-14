Print Story
Even after a week since Eidul Azha, animal waste has not been disposed of. In many areas, a majority of the people dumped the waste in drains.
This has blocked the flow of water, resulting in standing water in most of the areas. Such unhygienic conditions lead to the outbreak of deadly diseases. It is time the government took immediate action and dealt with the situation.
Shariq Hameed (Karachi)
