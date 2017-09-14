Thu September 14, 2017
September 14, 2017

Animal waste

Even after a week since Eidul Azha, animal waste has not been disposed of. In many areas, a majority of the people dumped the waste in drains.

This has blocked the flow of water, resulting in standing water in most of the areas. Such unhygienic conditions lead to the outbreak of deadly diseases. It is time the government took immediate action and dealt with the situation.

Shariq Hameed (Karachi)

