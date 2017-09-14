Fans celebrate cricket

After the successful Zimbabwe tour in 2015 and the PSL final in Lahore earlier this year, cricket in Pakistan has achieved yet another milestone. With World XI tour to Pakistan for three international Twenty20 matches, Najam Sethi has kept his promise –he has brought international cricket back to Pakistan. Arguably the most passionate and enthusiastic fans of cricket are finally going to witness major international cricket series after eight long years. It has been a shame that a sport-loving country like Pakistan that recently won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has not been able to host international cricket for all these years.

But with improved security condition, government efforts and people like Najam Sethi who have worked day and night and tried really hard to convince other teams to visit Pakistan, there was always the light at the end of the tunnel. And now their hard work is paying off. With Srilanka also agreeing to play a short Twenty 20 series in Pakistan later this year, 2017 will hopefully go down in the history as the year of the revival of cricket in Pakistan. It is hoped that all these tournaments will be successful and prove to be a breakthrough in reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

Laeeq Ahmed (Karachi)