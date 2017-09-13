PC-1 prepared for medical college

TIMERGARA: District Health Officer (DHO) Lower Dir and Project Director Timergara Medical College (TMG) Dr Shaukat Ali has said that preparation of PC-1 for college is in its final stages and classes will start by next year.

Talking to The News at his office here on Tuesday, Dr Shaukat Ali said he had asked executive engineer of Communication and Works (C&W), Lower Dir, to prepare PC-1 for TMG as soon as possible so that it may be sent to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for approval and to start classes in the college by next year.