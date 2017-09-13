AKFP holds seminar on Rohingya Muslims

Islamabad: Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) on Tuesday organised a seminar to highlight atrocities on Rohingya Muslims and their plight in refugees camps.

The seminar was participated by 25 representatives of national and international NGOs. The participants of the seminar thanked the government for extending every possible humanitarian and moral support to refugees taking shelter in Bangladesh.

They also appreciated the Bangladesh government for allow oppressed Rohingya Muslims to enter their country. AKFP president Muhammad Abdus Shakoor said he himself visited camps in Bangladesh and felt that they need immediate support human rights and relief organisations.

Head of Rohingya Federation of Arakan Myanmar Sheikh Firdous thanked the AKFP, other NGOs and people of Pakistan for extending support oppressed Muslims of Myanmar. He said that genocide of thousands Muslims have been committed and their dead bodies are still scattered in jungles of Myanmar.