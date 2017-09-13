Residents demand PCB to hold cricket matches in Pindi

Rawalpindi: The residents have welcomed the tour of World XI to Pakistan and also demanded of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to also hold some future international matches in Rawalpindi that is considered one of the cricket hubs of the country.

Nadeem Rasool, a student at Asghar Mall college, said they are so happy that the international cricket is going to revive in Pakistan after too much efforts by the PCB and government as well.

"There are hundreds of thousands of cricket fans in Rawalpindi who also want to see international cricket matches in their own ground," he said. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team would take on star-studded World XI from September 12, the highest-profile international fixture in the country since a deadly terrorist attack some eight years ago.

Naeem Fakhar, a student at Satellite Town College, said the youngsters of Rawalpindi are cricket lovers and they hope that international matches would also be held in this city in future.

He said the Pakistani nation has proved that the terrorists cannot defeat its passion for cricket and tour of World XI to this cricket loving country is a clear example of this fact.