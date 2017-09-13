Quaid-e-Azam U19 Hockey tourney begins today

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of Essa Laboratory Quaid-e-Azam Under-19 Five-a-Side Hockey Tournament commences on Wednesday (today) here at the Olympian Islahuddin-Dr Shah Hockey Academy.Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is organising this tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on September 19.Six teams, named after former hockey legends, will be seen in action during the tournament. The teams have been named after Islahuddin, Shahnaz Sheikh, Akhtar Rasool, Manzoor Jr, Hassan Sardar and Shahbaz Ahmad.

