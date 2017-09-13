Girls Throwball Tournament begins

KARACHI: The eighth edition of Girls Throwball Tournament 2017 kicked off here at City School PAF Chapter on Tuesday.

A total of 72 teams representing schools, colleges and universities will compete in Sub-Junior U14, Junior U17 and Senior Above-17. The tournament ends on September 16.

Sub-Junior U14: City School DK Campus beat MSB School 2-0. Aga Khan (Kharadar) beat Wahaj Hussain System 2-0.Junior U17: CJM Black beat Badri School 2-0. MSB School beat Happy Place School 2-0.Aga Khan (Garden) beat Badri School 2-0. SMS Aga Khan (Kareemabad) beat Karachi Cambridge School 2-0.Senior Above-17: Cedar College beat Nixor College 2-0. City School (PAF Chapter) beat MSB School 2-0. NTA beat Head Start School System 2-0.