Many players to play int’l game at home for first time

KARACHI: There are many young players in Pakistan who will be playing an international game for the first time at home ground when they take field against the visiting World XI.

If Amir plays in this series, it will be for the first time that he will be playing in front of home crowd. He made his Pakistan debut in World T20 in 2009 in England as a 17-year old, three months after the ill-fated Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan.

When Zimbabwe toured the country for a limited overs series in 2015, he was still serving a five-year ban.The left-arm quick has played a crucial role in two ICC title wins for Pakistan as he struck in the first over of the World T20 2009 final against Sri Lanka at Lord’s and in the first over of the Indian innings in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India at The Oval.

Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin and Umar Amin will also be debuting at home during the series. —