Tue September 12, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 12, 2017

PHC CJ meets judges, lawyers

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Yahya Afridi, visited the district judiciary Peshawar here on Monday.

According to a press release, he met the judges and lawyers at the district judiciary.

The chief justice visited the District Bar Room where he was received by office-bearers of the District Bar Association.

They thanked chief justice for his cooperation and apprised him of some problems.

The chief justice assured solution of these problems. He assured that as per policy, Peshawar would get all the benefits, however, the farthest and neglected district would be given priority.

He said he believed in common wisdom of bench and bar and effective coordination as it was essential for efficient administration of justice. 

The chief justice also visited District Courts and met the judicial officers. He reviewed the progress on automation process and directed to expedite the
same to facilitate the general public.

The PHC chief justice directed the judicial officers to do the judicial work with utmost dedication and commitment.

 

