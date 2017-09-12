Bilawal to meet local activists after Moharram

Rawalpindi :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would meet dedicated workers of the party from Rawalpindi division after Moharram ul Haraam. PPP Divisional body from Rawalpindi has been directed to arrange this meeting.

This was told by the Divisional president of PPP Rawalpindi and ex-federal minister Sardar Saleem Haider while addressing the inaugural meeting of Divisional body here on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by Divisional general secretary Raja Khurram Pervaiz Ashraf, Vice president PPP Punjab Ch. Asad Pervaiz, Shah Jahan Sarfraz Raja, Nasir Khan Bango, Naeem Kiani, Mazhar Hussain Babar, Jamshaid Ahmed, Qamar Abbas Shah, Sardar Ashar Hayyat Khan, Hussain Tariq Raja, Khalid Khan, Sardar Azhar Abbas, Malik Hashim, Ch. Zaheer, Touqeer Abbasi, Raja Amjad Mehmood, Iftikhar Shahzada, Azhar Ali Khan, Agha Mohammad Ali Shah, Mohammad Shahid, Malik Zaheer Arshad, Shakeel Abbasi, Faisal Awan, Malik Asghar Awan and a large number of office bearers of Rawalpindi Division.

Sardar Saleem Haider said selection of ticket holders shall be done through a transparent manner and before finalising any candidate, all divisional, district and tehsil office bearers and time tested workers would be consulted and their opinion will be given weight. “No one shall be obliged or superseded and all decisions would be made on merit according to the will of all workers”, he added.

“Divisional body shall arrange special meeting of dedicated and time tested workers of the division with party chairman and we shall try our best to resolve their problems”, he mentioned.

The meeting was also addressed by divisional general secretary Raja Khurram Pervaiz Ashraf who appealed to all the workers to maintain unity among their ranks so that before the forthcoming general elections, PPP would come up as the largest public support oriented party.

He also advised the workers to keep close contacts with public and aware them of the message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The participants of the meeting also posed full confidence on the leadership of divisional president Sardar Saleem Haider and assured him of their full support.