Pemra chief’s father-in-law  Anwar Khalil dies

ISLAMABAD: Veteran journalist Anwar Khalil who worked for decades in prestigious newspapers of the country died on Monday in Chicago (US). He was 79. He is survived by his widow Mrs Anwar Khalil, four daughters and three sons.

Mr Khalil was also father-in-law of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Absar Alam. Journalists of the twin cities and representatives of various print and electronic media associations have expressed their heart-felt grief and shock over the demise of late Anwar Khalil.

Terming his death a great loss various representatives of the journalists community said Anwar Khalil was a legend who always took his profession as a sacred mission and never feared writing and saying what he considered true and fair. Perhaps Khalil’s most memorable period in his journalistic career was his job as Editor Coordination of The Muslim, once the only English newspaper appearing from Islamabad. Anwar Khalil also worked as Editor of Hurriyyat and gave a new trend to Urdu journalism. He was a poet too and there is a book of poems to his credit also.

His family has decided to perform his burial in Chicago while his Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (Funeral Prayer in Absentia) will be held today (Tuesday) after Asr prayer at 5.30 p.m. in the Tanki Wala Ground, Rawal Town, Islamabad.