Two cops injured in gun attack

Two policemen were injured when unidentified attackers opened fire at their police van near Millat Bakery in Jahangirabad on Monday.

Rizvia Society police’s SHO Arshad Janjua said the mobile unit was stationed near the bakery for snap-checking when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at it. Identified as constables Zeeshan Safdar and Siraj, the injured policemen were initially rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after the attack.

Constable Zeeshan was later shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for treatment while Siraj was operated upon at the ASH. Both the cops were, however, reportedly out of danger now.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja while taking notice of the firing incident directed the DIG West to submit a detailed report about the attack. The IGP also directed SSP Central to ensure the injured cops are provided with the best treatment and asked him to remain in contact with the hospital management until their recovery.

He also ordered to effectively investigate the incident and form a special task force for the arrests of suspects involved and also directed the zone’s police officers to adopt all precautionary measures.

Addition Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Mushtaq Mehar also took notice of the incident and sought an inquiry report. Keeping the attack in mind, DIGP East Sultan Ali Khowaja ordered all police officers of the East Zone to wear their helmets and bulletproof jackets.