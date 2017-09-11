Hockey c’ship postponed because of World XI matches

KARACHI: The final round of the National Under-16 Hockey Championship, scheduled to be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, has been postponed due to World XI tour of the city as well as the NA 120 by-election.

The World XI will play three matches from September 12 to 15. The team will be given “Head of the State” level security.Meanwhile, election of volatile NA 120 is also expected to keep the city uneasy. The election will be held on September 17 but political workers will be in a state of anxiety before and after the election.

“We think the political temperature of the city might not be conducive for the young players,” a source in the federation said. “So we decided to postpone the event. We will announce the new dates as soon as possible after the by election. By then, the World XI team players would have also left the country.” —