Younis says he won’t attend farewell ceremony planned by PCB

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Younis Khan has decided not to attend farewell reception the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned for him, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq.

In a tweet and while talking to GEO TV, Younis said he along with Misbaul Haq retired from international cricket in May and there was no use organising such a function so late. “We retired from Test cricket in May. I am getting calls from PCB that a handsome reward is waiting for me in the farewell reception. I do not think I would be in a position to attend the farewell so late,” Younis said.

He said he had never been after money during his career. “I am not after money. I do not think this sort of behavior on part of PCB has any value. The PCB should have organised the farewell within days after our retirement,” he said.

Afridi has also expressed his reservations about the farewell planned by the board. Younis was almost as famous during his playing career for his fractious run-ins with the PCB as for his batting ability, and it appears his grievances with the board haven’t ended with his retirement.

“In other countries, former captains or stalwarts are given farewells within days of their retirement. I have decided not to go because whatever I have seen in the PCB or have gone through when I was playing is not something I can forget.”

There were earlier plans of a farewell for Afridi, but that was shelved after the T20I series against West Indies in 2016 did not materialise. “For me nothing is more important than pride and respect. I don’t think the board has treated many players with the dignity and respect they deserved,” he said.

Over the years, Younis has expressed his unhappiness with the board over a number of matters. The latest seems to centre around his contractual status immediately after his retirement. While his contract was set to expire at the end of June, he said his salary for the last 45 days was deducted because he retired on May 14. “I informed the board about this [my contractual situation] but I never expected them to deduct the amount. It is not a sign of respect for a senior player. They did the same with Misbah.

“There are so many examples,” he said. “Ask Inzamam (ul-Haq) who is chief selector now. Was he not stopped at the Gaddafi stadium main gate? Ask Misbah. Was he not told during a Pakistan camp at the stadium that he can’t bring his car into the stadium?

“There are so many incidents and they hurt. At one time there were no LCDs, refrigerators or phones in the rooms at the NCA where the players stayed. All the facilities were for the administrative block.”

Pakistan is due to host a World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for three T20Is in this week. The farewell event was planned between the games. —Agencies