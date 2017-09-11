IG orders PSL final-like security for World XI

LAHORE :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the police officers to utilise all available resources to make foolproof security arrangements during the visit of World XI to Pakistan.

He was addressing a meeting held at Qurban Lines on Sunday, in connection with the security arrangements for the World XI cricket team. He directed the officers to provide top class security to both the teams for cricket series, following the pattern of last PSL Final Match. He directed the CCPO, Lahore, to personally chalk out security plan for the Lahore series.

The IG said that such security arrangements should be made that would not put the citizens in sheer trouble in the name of security and traffic arrangements. He directed the CTO to inform the citizens about alternative routes and traffic plan through electronic and print media prior to the event.

Arif Nawaz directed the officers concerned to conduct intelligence-based search, sweep and combing operations around the Qaddafi Stadium and along the route from hotel to Qadafi Stadium on daily basis.

He directed the CCPO to ensure backup security for the team’s cavalcade when the team departed from the hotel for the stadium or left the stadium. He asked the CCPO to deploy men in civvies on the route from the hotel to the stadium and snipers on the buildings and plazas along the route.

He directed the CCPO to deploy commandos in different enclosures and politely handle the citizens during checking. He directed the staff of Safe City Authority to keep vigil on all kinds of activities around the stadium and on the route from the hotel to the stadium.

Meanwhile, the Lahore commissioner said that they had made the security and traffic plan for Pakistan and World XI T20 tournament keeping in view the previous arrangements they had made on the occasion of PSL Final Match.

While holding a press conference at 90 Shah Rah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Sunday, he said that specific routes had been made for the transportation of players from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to Qaddafi Stadium. He said that they had improved the infrastructure as 30 water coolers, two water coolers at each stand, 30 filtration plants, washrooms and 38 buses for shuttle service had been arranged. He said that they had arranged drinking water, tea and biscuits for drivers as well.

The Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO) said that the City Traffic Police had established alternative routes in order to avoid nuisance to citizens as well as transportation ahead of Pakistan and World XI T20 tournament.

According to him, Walton Road will be used for going to Cannt and Mughalpura from Kahna and Kot Lakhpat. While the routes will remain open for going to Firdous Market, Hussain Chowk, MM Alam Road, Mini Market, Main Boulevard and Siddique Centre, whereas, Fawara number I, Siddique Traffic Centre, Pul Nehar and from Jail Road to Qartaba Chowk will also remain open for regular traffic. Citizens would use PECO Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road and Wahdat Road for coming towards Ichhra from Ferozepur Road.

The CTO said that FC College parking had the capacity for 600 cars and 1,500 motorcycles, Liberty Parking for 600 cars and 5,000 motorcycles, LDA Plaza Sunfort for 200 cars and 2,000 motorcycles, Jam-e-Sherin Park for 300 cars and 2,000 motorcycles, Al-Hamra Complex VIP Parking-II for 150 cars, FIFA Ground VIP Parking-I for 200 cars, 1122 Dongi Ground Officials Parking for 400 cars, H&P College VIP Parking-III had the capacity for 500 cars and 1,000 motorcycles.

He said the cars fitted with gas cylinders would not be allowed to enter the parking lots. The cars without gas cylinders would be allowed to enter into the parking lots, he added. He said that visitors should carry their original identity cards and tickets so that they do not face any problem. Traffic on Canal Road would be suspended only at the time of the teams’ arrival at Qaddafi Stadium, he added.

The DIG Operations said that they had divided Qaddafi Stadium in four zones and four-tier security cover would be set up to enter the Qaddafi Stadium. He said that 19 SPs, 45 DSPs and 6,000 officers and officials from Punjab police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and PRU would perform security duty on the occasion.