Sat September 09, 2017
September 9, 2017

Commanders discuss security, operation Raddul Fasaad

RAWALPINDI: The 204th Corps Commanders' Conference was held on Friday at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said. The forum discussed internal and external security situation of the country and progress of operation Raddul Fasaad.

