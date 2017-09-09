Commanders discuss security, operation Raddul Fasaad

Print Story
RAWALPINDI: The 204th Corps Commanders' Conference was held on Friday at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said. The forum discussed internal and external security situation of the country and progress of operation Raddul Fasaad.
