NA-120 vote power to strengthen SC, says Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the power of vote in the NA-120 by-election will strengthen the Supreme Court and define the future course of nation.

“Show through your ballot the power to purge the country of the powerful mafia,” said Imran Khan, the PTI Chairman, while addressing a public meeting on Friday at the Jail Road, near Qartaba Chowk in connection with the campaign for NA-120.

Imran stated that the PTI was confronting a mafia in NA-120 which had always overcome weak opponents and had never been punished for their crimes. Imran demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the 29,000 unverified voters in NA-120 and verify them through photographs or it would be considered its failure in controlling election rigging.

He said the major reason due to which Pakistan could not make progress was the injustice done to the poor as the courts had always spared powerful mafias while putting weak elements behind bars. He said the chairman of NAB was appointed by the prime minister as a tool to protect his corruption.

Imran went on to say that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was raising hue and cry while posing the question ‘Mujhay Kyu Nikala’ (why I was overthrown) because he wasn’t expecting that being a powerful person, he would ever be held accountable.

He said the Supreme Court gave one year to Nawaz Sharif to prove his innocence but he adopted all negative tactics to protect the plundered wealth while showing the letter of a prince, tampering with the record and constantly misleading the court.

He said after playing county cricket for 13 years and being the world's best all-rounder, he was able to purchase a flat in England. He demanded the voters of NA-120 to ask the PML-N leaders as to how Hussain Nawaz accumulated huge wealth within five to six years to purchase palatial houses in a foreign country.

He stated that the Sharif family came to power in Punjab for six times but did not even build a hospital where they could treat their own family members. Whenever any of the Sharif family members needed treatment, the PTI chairman said, he had to go abroad which proved their failure in setting up better health facilities for the people of Punjab. Contrary to this, he said, the poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declined by five per cent and all measures had been taken to facilitate the people during his party's government there.

Imran also came hard on the Punjab Police for serving as a stooge in the hands of the PML-N government and severely condemned its silence when a mother of two was maltreated by some elements a day ago.

The PTI chairman congratulated PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid for her upcoming victory in the by-polls and urged Lahorities to reject the elements that had done nothing for them. PTI leaders, including party candidate for NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Information Shafqat Mehmood, Ch Sarwar, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed, Organiser Central Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, MPAs Aslam Iqbal, Ali Salman Siddique, Saadia Sohail and others were also present.