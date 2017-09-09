Sat September 09, 2017
National

September 9, 2017

417 illegal clinics, labs sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 417 illegal businesses of quacks in the month of August and initiated legal proceeding against them.A PHC spokesperson said these quacks were unlawfully running clinics and laboratories and were unqualified to render any kind of medical services by any stretch of the law. The actions have been taken against quacks across the Punjab. As a result, 96 businesses were sealed in Bahawalpur, 95 in Lahore, 47 in Toba Tek Singh, 30 in Hafizabad, 21 in Rahimyar Khan, 22 in Faisalabad, 17 in Multan, 16 in Sargodha, 11 in Sialkot, 10 in Nankana Sahab, eight in Rawalpindi, and seven each in Jhang, Chiniot, whereas multiple clinics were also sealed in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Pakpattan, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

National

