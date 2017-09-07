278,917 online admission applications received

LAHORE :As many as 683 public colleges have received 278,917 applications for admission to intermediate level classes through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).

The online system has been developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab for processing intermediate admissions applications for their FA, FSC, ICS and I Com programmes.

The OCAS provides a web-based facility for applicants to submit admission applications online. It is based upon a collaborative relationship between HED, all the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) of Punjab, Bank of Punjab and PITB.

The salient features of the system include 24/7 access, apply from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via college website, integration with BISE results, minimising data entry and reducing errors.

BA/BSc result: Punjab University (PU) will announce the result of BA/BSc Annual Examinations 2017 on Thursday (today). A prize distribution ceremony for position holders of BA/BSc exams will also be held on Thursday where PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir will be the chief guest.

Matric suppl exams: Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Supplementary Examinations 2017 under the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) will commence from Thursday (today). A BISE spokesperson said 56 examination centres had been established and around 28,000 candidates would appear in the exams.