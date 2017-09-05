Two bodies found in Machhar Colony drain

The bodies of two men were found floating in an open drain in the city’s Machhar Colony area on Monday. Docks police SHO Waqar Qaiser said area residents called in the police and rescue services to retrieve the bodies. He said divers of a rescue service managed to successfully pull out the two corpses which were then taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsies. One of the drowned men had been identified as Imtiaz but the other person’s identity was yet to be ascertained, said the SHO.

