Strict monitoring of schools ordered

LAHORE:District administration has decided to strictly monitor staff visiting to all government schools, said DC Sumair Ahmed Syed.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Monday. He said it is the priority of the government to provide outstanding and study friendly environment to all schools of the metropolitan city. He said the district government is utilising all its resources for 100 percent implementation on the CM’s roadmap for education.

Strict monitoring of the staff visiting to all government schools has been ordered and DMO has also been directed to achieve all the set goals in Lahore for grabbing top position in the province of Punjab.

The DC revealed that wall paintings in schools had been started by Lahore Education Authority. "The wall painting in school will provide better and study friendly atmosphere to the students and schools will look neat and clean," Sumair added. He ordered for strict monitoring of enrollment, teacher presence, student presence, cleanliness in schools, proper functional toilets and others and has also directed DMO and CEO Education Authority to pay their visits to schools.

UVAS: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) opened online admission to various degree programmes for all its campuses on Monday. The university is offering Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM), Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), Doctor of Nutrition & Dietetics (DND), BS (Hons) Applied Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Environmental Sciences, Biological Sciences, Zoology, Dairy Technology, Poultry Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Food Science and Technology, MSc Biochemistry, MSc Biotechnology, MSc Chemistry, MSc Zoology, MSc Botany, MSc Wildlife Management, MSc Statistics, and MPhil Business Management, MBA (Morning 3.5 year), MBA Executive, Master of Banking & Finance and Bachelor of Business Administration BBA.

The last date for submission of forms is October 4 except those of business management courses. The deadline for forms submission of business management courses is October 17, 2017.