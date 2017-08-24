President, COAS, Imran, Shahbaz, Aseefa pray for Kulsoom Nawaz’s health

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday telephoned former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and inquired after his wife Kulsoom Nawaz. PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Aseefa Bhutto also prayed for swift recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The president expressed his best wishes and prayed for speedy recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned Nawaz Sharif to express his prayers and best wishes for the health of his wife.

The phone call was tweeted by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday morning. -- APP News Desk: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wished the best for Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PTI supremo took to Twitter and prayed that the former first lady wins the battle against cancer. “I wish her the best as she fights this disease and pray she wins her battle against cancer.”

Apart from Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif also prayed for good health and long life of his ‘Bhabi’ (brother’s wife). “My best wishes & prayers for my Kulsoom bhabi for her quick recovery, good health & long life! The whole family stands by her...”

Meanwhile, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on behalf of her family extended best wishes and offered prayers for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s swift recovery. In a Twitter message, Aseefa said, “Our family sends prayers to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and praying for her swift recovery.” Kulsoom Nawaz, former first lady and wife of Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with throat cancer in London.