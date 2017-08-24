MQM claims two men attempted entry into Altaf’s house

LONDON: The Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) has claimed that two men attempted to enter into North London house of Altaf Hussain to inflict physical damage on him early on Wednesday.

MQM Coordination Committee’s Convener Nadeem Nusrat said “attempt was made by two unidentified men of whom one appeared to be Asian while the other looked like of African origin”. He claimed that the suspects tried to “break into” Hussain’s house while using wall of Mr. Hussain’s neighbor at around 2 AM GMT. He said Hussain’s neighbor woke up and Hussain’s security guards also got alerted but the unidentified attackers managed to escape in their white coloured car.

Colindale confirmed that it received a phone call from Hussain’s house and a police unit responded and gathered information about the incident. The police said it’s investigating the matter but confirmed no one was arrested or under suspicion. When contacted, Mustafa Azizabadi said that the suspects managed to enter into the front garden of Hussain’s neighbor and from there climbed on the wall to enter into Hussain’s house but the neighbours woke up and and intruders then escaped. He confirmed that Hussain’s security team didn’t chase the intruders.

It’s understood that Hussain’s North London home is protected by round-the-clock security system. It has CCTV cameras covering all sides including the roads across. Two bodyguards accompany Hussain at all times including at least two members of MQM and Hussain’s staff responsible for cooking and cleaning.

Nadeem Nusrat claimed that Pakistani authorities didn’t like the views of Mr Hussain and wanted to eliminate him. MQM-London claimed few days back that two individuals were seen making video footage from outside the houses of MQM leaders Nadeem Nusrat and Adil Ghaffar Advocate. Aziziabadi said that the footage has been handover over to the police for the identification of the two men making footage but he said no progress has been made yet.