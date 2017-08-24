Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan colts shine in Junior World Scrabble

Pakistan colts shine in Junior World Scrabble

KARACHI: Although Matthew O’Conner of the USA became the junior world champion, Pakistan players dominated other age categories in the Junior World Scrabble Championship which ended in Nottingham, England.

O’Conner topped the table with 20 wins. He was followed by former world youth champion Moiz Baig with 18 wins. Daniel Henriques of Trinidad came third with 16 wins.Sohaib Sanaullah, Imaad Ali, Ahad Riaz, Joshua Castellano (USA), Abdullah Abbasi and Saim Waqar made the rest of the top ten.

Pakistan’s Ahad Riaz became the Under-18 world champion. Sohaib Sanaullah topped the Under-16 event while Hamza Naeem claimed the Under-14 title. Imaad Ali won the U-12 title and Monis Khan became the Under-10 world champion.  —

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement