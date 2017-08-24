Pakistan colts shine in Junior World Scrabble

KARACHI: Although Matthew O’Conner of the USA became the junior world champion, Pakistan players dominated other age categories in the Junior World Scrabble Championship which ended in Nottingham, England.

O’Conner topped the table with 20 wins. He was followed by former world youth champion Moiz Baig with 18 wins. Daniel Henriques of Trinidad came third with 16 wins.Sohaib Sanaullah, Imaad Ali, Ahad Riaz, Joshua Castellano (USA), Abdullah Abbasi and Saim Waqar made the rest of the top ten.

Pakistan’s Ahad Riaz became the Under-18 world champion. Sohaib Sanaullah topped the Under-16 event while Hamza Naeem claimed the Under-14 title. Imaad Ali won the U-12 title and Monis Khan became the Under-10 world champion. —