Ronaldo cries injustice as last appeal rejected

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated his anger at what he described as the “incomprehensible decision” to reject his final appeal against a five-match ban on Tuesday.
Spain’s administrative sports court (TAD) dismissed Real Madrid’s latest appeal for the suspension handed out to the World Player of the Year for pushing a referee after being sent-off in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona.
“Another incomprehensible decision,” Ronaldo posted to his over 57 million Twitter followers.“Injustices will not knock me down. I will come back stronger.“Thanks to those who have supported me.”
Ronaldo was controversially shown a second yellow card for diving after coming off the bench to score as Real won the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup 3-1 away to Barcelona.The Portugal captain was handed a one-match ban for the 10th red card of his career and a further four-game suspension for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in protest. —
