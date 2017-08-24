NH&MP promotions

Islamabad: As many as 122 sub-inspectors/patrol officers (BS-14) have been promoted to the rank of inspector/senior patrol officer (BS-16), says a press release

On the direction of NH&MP Inspector General Shaukat Hayat a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee of National Highways & Motorway Police was held under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam at NH&MP (Headquarters).

Speaking on the occasion the Inspector General Shaukat Hayat congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work hard with dedication for the goodwill of the department.

He said that during last one year total 792 officers were promoted in to next ranks, 70 inspector/senior patrol officer (BS-16) were promoted to the rank of DSP/chief patrol officer (BS-17). 166 head-constables/assistant patrol officers (BS-7) to sub-inspector/patrol officer (BS-14) and 434 constables/junior patrol officer (BS-5) were promoted to head-constables/ assistant patrol officers (BS-7) respectively.

NH&MP Inspector General further said that like Federal and Punjab Police National Highways & Motorway Police shall upgrade the post of constables/junior patrol officer and head-constables/ assistant patrol officers .