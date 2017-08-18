Court moved against likely amendment to articles 62, 63

LAHORE: A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging likely amendment to Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution, which deals with qualification and disqualification of parliamentarians. Advocate Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi filed the petition pleading that the government is planning to amend the provisions with the support of other political parties since the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The lawyer stated that the article 62(1)(f) carries a condition of being righteous and sagacious for public office holders, which is in compliance with Islamic injunctions. He argued that the parliament cannot amend the Constitution contrary to the Islamic laws. He appealed to the court to restrain the parliament from possible amendment to the Articles 62& 63 of Constitution.