Fri August 18, 2017
August 18, 2017

Shortage of gas

The residents of Ali Nawaz Baloch Road, Baghdadi UC # 06, Lyari Town have been facing the serious problem of gas loadshedding for long hours er duration since last month. In addition, low gas pressure, mostly during mornings and evenings, create more trouble for people who have to cook food for their families. As a result, a majority of school-going children go to schools without taking breakfast. This affects their health

The chairman of the Sui Southern Gas Company, Karachi must look into this serious issue and take adequate steps to restore uninterrupted gas supply in the area.

Abdul Aziz Khatri (Karachi)

